MAI Capital Management Acquires New Holdings in Intelsat SA (NYSE:I)

MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intelsat SA (NYSE:I) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 146,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000. MAI Capital Management owned 0.11% of Intelsat as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Intelsat by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Intelsat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Gainplan LLC purchased a new stake in Intelsat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Intelsat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $923,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Intelsat during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,470,000. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intelsat alerts:

Shares of NYSE I opened at $3.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.78. The stock has a market cap of $513.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.26. Intelsat SA has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $27.29.

A number of analysts have commented on I shares. Evercore ISI cut shares of Intelsat from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Intelsat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Intelsat from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Intelsat from $22.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Intelsat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.99.

About Intelsat

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Intelsat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelsat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.