Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Shares Gap Up to $23.90

Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.88, but opened at $23.90. Macerich shares last traded at $24.92, with a volume of 3,428,231 shares trading hands.

MAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Macerich from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Macerich from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Macerich from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Macerich from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. The business had revenue of $241.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.97 million. Macerich had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Macerich Co will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.04%. Macerich’s payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

In other news, Director Steve Hash acquired 10,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.44 per share, for a total transaction of $264,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,884 shares in the company, valued at $710,812.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $41,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,114.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Macerich by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,691,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,543,000 after purchasing an additional 123,293 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Macerich by 5.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,257,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,450,000 after buying an additional 515,016 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Macerich by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,039,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,672,000 after buying an additional 268,934 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Macerich by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,321,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,488,000 after buying an additional 366,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Macerich in the third quarter valued at about $20,289,000.

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

