Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $241.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.97 million. Macerich had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 2.69%. Macerich’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Macerich updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.40-3.50 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.40-3.50 EPS.

NYSE MAC traded up $1.02 on Thursday, reaching $24.92. 3,428,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,337,012. Macerich has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $44.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 43.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Macerich’s payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Macerich from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp cut shares of Macerich from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Macerich currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

In other Macerich news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $41,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,672 shares in the company, valued at $157,114.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steve Hash purchased 10,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.44 per share, for a total transaction of $264,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,812.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

