LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $82.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.00 million. LSI Industries had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 0.42%.

NASDAQ:LYTS traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,846. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. LSI Industries has a 1 year low of $2.48 and a 1 year high of $6.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.29 and a 200-day moving average of $5.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.87 million, a PE ratio of 45.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.45.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 500.00%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.