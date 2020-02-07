LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $82.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.00 million. LSI Industries had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 0.42%.
NASDAQ:LYTS traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,846. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. LSI Industries has a 1 year low of $2.48 and a 1 year high of $6.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.29 and a 200-day moving average of $5.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.87 million, a PE ratio of 45.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.45.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 500.00%.
LSI Industries Company Profile
LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets.
