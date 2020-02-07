LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 848 Shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XYL. Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 303,664.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 379,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,917,000 after buying an additional 379,580 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,450,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,343,000 after purchasing an additional 282,822 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,999,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 412,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,860,000 after purchasing an additional 147,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 546,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,061,000 after purchasing an additional 130,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cfra cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Xylem in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 price objective on Xylem and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

NYSE:XYL opened at $83.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Xylem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $69.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.70.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Xylem Inc will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Xylem news, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 1,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $92,089.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,422,487.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total value of $323,380.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,158.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,220 shares of company stock worth $790,920 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

