LS Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,816 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Teleflex by 6.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,044,235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,339,247,000 after acquiring an additional 259,880 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in Teleflex by 3.0% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 486,333 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $165,232,000 after purchasing an additional 14,078 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Teleflex by 360.1% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 221,792 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $75,353,000 after purchasing an additional 173,592 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Teleflex by 2.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 211,042 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $71,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Teleflex by 2,616.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,690 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $69,203,000 after purchasing an additional 196,191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex stock opened at $381.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $377.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $354.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.33. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $268.05 and a fifty-two week high of $390.21. The company has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94.

In other news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.63, for a total transaction of $69,326.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,445.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 5,000 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.70, for a total transaction of $1,743,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,473,543.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,822,918 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

TFX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $408.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $392.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.60.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

