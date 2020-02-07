LS Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 48.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 15.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after buying an additional 11,313 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 2.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 16.2% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 15.3% in the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 39,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the third quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Cowen lowered shares of Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

Kohl’s stock opened at $44.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $42.50 and a 12 month high of $75.91.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

