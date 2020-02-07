Liquidmetal Technologies (OTCMKTS:LQMT) Shares Up 20.4%

Liquidmetal Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:LQMT)’s stock price shot up 20.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11, 5,241,260 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 814% from the average session volume of 573,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.10.

About Liquidmetal Technologies (OTCMKTS:LQMT)

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc, a materials technology and manufacturing company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products and parts from bulk amorphous alloys to customers in various industries. It offers components for non-consumer electronic devices, including aerospace components, medical devices, sporting goods, leisure products, automotive components, and industrial machines.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidmetal Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidmetal Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.