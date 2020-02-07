LiquidApps (DAPP) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $336,307.00

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One LiquidApps token can currently be bought for about $0.0194 or 0.00000198 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Switcheo Network and Bancor Network. LiquidApps has a total market cap of $10.44 million and $336,307.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LiquidApps has traded up 11% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Velas (VLX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000425 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

LiquidApps (DAPP) is a token. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,025,676,289 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,228,304 tokens. LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

LiquidApps Token Trading

LiquidApps can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bancor Network and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

