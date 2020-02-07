Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Releases Earnings Results

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.29, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $27.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.30 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 388.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Ligand Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.40-3.40 EPS and its FY20 guidance to Approx $3.40 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ LGND traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.48. 239,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,246. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $84.45 and a 52-week high of $130.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 3.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 32.96 and a current ratio of 33.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.90.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

LGND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from to in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.17.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.