Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $134.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $142.50.

LBRDK stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $134.00. The stock had a trading volume of 13,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,838. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 52 week low of $86.07 and a 52 week high of $137.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 609.21 and a beta of 1.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 5.9% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 8.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 847,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,688,000 after purchasing an additional 65,044 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 28.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 51,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 11,450 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 3.2% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 42,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the third quarter worth about $63,000. 55.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

