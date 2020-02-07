LeoNovus (CVE:LTV) Shares Down 33.3%

LeoNovus Inc (CVE:LTV) fell 33.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, 206,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 20% from the average session volume of 259,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.14, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 million and a P/E ratio of -0.79.

LeoNovus Company Profile (CVE:LTV)

LeoNovus Inc, a cloud solutions software company, provides software defined object storage solutions; and governance, risk management, and compliance solutions for enterprises. Its algorithms virtualize, transform, slice, and disperse data across a network of on-premises, hybrid, or multi-cloud storage nodes.

