Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) in a research report report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LGEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 269 ($3.54) to GBX 284 ($3.74) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 257 ($3.38) to GBX 271 ($3.56) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a top pick rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Legal & General Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 293.70 ($3.86).

LGEN stock opened at GBX 309.40 ($4.07) on Monday. Legal & General Group has a twelve month low of GBX 210.70 ($2.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 324.70 ($4.27). The company has a market cap of $18.61 billion and a PE ratio of 9.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 306.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 269.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.72.

In related news, insider Toby Strauss acquired 893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 308 ($4.05) per share, with a total value of £2,750.44 ($3,618.05). Also, insider Kerrigan Procter sold 119,318 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 277 ($3.64), for a total value of £330,510.86 ($434,768.30). Insiders have acquired 3,107 shares of company stock worth $900,308 over the last ninety days.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

