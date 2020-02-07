LBRY Credits Price Up 4.7% Over Last Week (LBC)

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be purchased for $0.0230 or 0.00000235 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Poloniex, Bittrex and Trade By Trade. LBRY Credits has a total market capitalization of $7.35 million and approximately $58,707.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $300.91 or 0.03070288 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010198 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00211805 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00030144 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00133578 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits’ launch date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 652,915,032 coins and its circulating supply is 319,442,151 coins. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LBRY Credits is lbry.io

LBRY Credits Coin Trading

LBRY Credits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, Trade By Trade, Upbit and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LBRY Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LBRY Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

