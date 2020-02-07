Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 482,003 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Las Vegas Sands worth $33,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 3,756 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,918 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,798 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,560 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 36.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

Shares of NYSE:LVS traded down $2.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.80. 6,568,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,081,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.60. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $51.17 and a 12-month high of $74.29. The firm has a market cap of $53.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.88.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 19.64%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 94.48%.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

