Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $355.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.51 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS.

Lancaster Colony stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.22. 78,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,142. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.59. Lancaster Colony has a 1 year low of $133.77 and a 1 year high of $165.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.85.

A number of analysts recently commented on LANC shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, CL King started coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lancaster Colony has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

