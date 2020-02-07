Lancashire (LON:LRE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lancashire (LON:LRE) in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 860 ($11.31) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on LRE. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 758 ($9.97) to GBX 781 ($10.27) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 660 ($8.68) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 850 ($11.18) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 724.25 ($9.53).

LRE stock opened at GBX 757.75 ($9.97) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.04, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 762.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 721.68. Lancashire has a fifty-two week low of GBX 556.50 ($7.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 796.50 ($10.48). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 7,577.50.

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lloyd's. It offers aviation insurance solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

