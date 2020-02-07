LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Trims Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC reduced its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,140 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $4,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 20.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the third quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.87. The company had a trading volume of 44,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,279. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.72. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.44 and a fifty-two week high of $36.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.31.

In other LKQ news, VP Michael S. Clark sold 3,814 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $134,710.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 80,510 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,613.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LKQ shares. Guggenheim set a $38.00 target price on LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on LKQ from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on LKQ to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub lowered LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.50 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Monday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.