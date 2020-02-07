LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Sells 3,815 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lessened its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,001 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,815 shares during the period. ResMed accounts for 1.6% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $7,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 342.9% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in ResMed by 26.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in ResMed by 74.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. 66.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ResMed alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on RMD. UBS Group downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. CLSA began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. ResMed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.33.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 6,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total transaction of $957,344.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 4,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.37, for a total transaction of $769,471.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,969,148.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 56,675 shares of company stock worth $8,526,990. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMD stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,168. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.30. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $170.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 54.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.48.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.20. ResMed had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The business had revenue of $736.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.