LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Purchases 1,790 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) by 37.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 689.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Harry Jakubowitz sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total value of $39,578.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,974,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Tom P. Quinly sold 1,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.57, for a total transaction of $214,824.61. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,690 shares of company stock worth $1,786,825. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CW stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,184. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.19. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a 12 month low of $108.96 and a 12 month high of $149.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 10.68%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CW shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $150.00 price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.80.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

