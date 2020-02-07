LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Acquires New Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealt LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,392,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,175,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,142,000 after purchasing an additional 30,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,440,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,966 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

In other news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $228,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $91,013.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,863.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $29.55. The company had a trading volume of 107,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,029,892. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.64. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.17 and a 1 year high of $31.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.35.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.66%.

FITB has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.57.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.