Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) to report $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ladder Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.38. Ladder Capital reported earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ladder Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ladder Capital.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $69.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.31 million. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 10.58%. Ladder Capital’s revenue was down 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS.

LADR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on Ladder Capital in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.10 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ladder Capital by 252.9% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Ladder Capital by 798.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ladder Capital by 162.9% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. 50.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LADR traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.63. 15,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,040. Ladder Capital has a 52 week low of $15.85 and a 52 week high of $18.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 77.18 and a quick ratio of 77.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.97.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

