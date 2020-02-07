L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 11.35-11.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.45. L3Harris also updated its FY20 guidance to $11.35-11.75 EPS.

LHX stock traded up $3.81 on Friday, hitting $229.79. 19,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,280. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $212.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.54. L3Harris has a 12-month low of $155.92 and a 12-month high of $228.50. The stock has a market cap of $49.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Get L3Harris alerts:

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LHX. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $247.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of L3Harris from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of L3Harris in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris from $219.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $243.65.

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 16,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,700,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,935,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.