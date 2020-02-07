L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) issued an update on its FY 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 11.35-11.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.45. L3Harris also updated its FY20 guidance to $11.35-11.75 EPS.
LHX stock traded up $3.81 on Friday, hitting $229.79. 19,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,280. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $212.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.54. L3Harris has a 12-month low of $155.92 and a 12-month high of $228.50. The stock has a market cap of $49.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49.
L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 16,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,700,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,935,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About L3Harris
L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.
