L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Price Target Increased to $252.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $235.00 to $252.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L3Harris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $219.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of L3Harris in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of L3Harris from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $241.51.

NYSE LHX traded up $2.51 on Wednesday, hitting $225.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,457,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,746. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $212.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21. L3Harris has a 52-week low of $155.92 and a 52-week high of $228.50. The stock has a market cap of $49.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. L3Harris had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

In other L3Harris news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total value of $3,157,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 16,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,700,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,527 shares in the company, valued at $17,935,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris by 500.0% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

