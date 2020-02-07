Kromek Group (LON:KMK) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $24.48

Kromek Group PLC (LON:KMK) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.48 and traded as high as $25.99. Kromek Group shares last traded at $25.50, with a volume of 510,271 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.69, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 24.56 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 22.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.86 million and a PE ratio of -63.75.

Kromek Group (LON:KMK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported GBX (0.70) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter.

In other Kromek Group news, insider Arnab Basu acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of £3,600 ($4,735.60). Also, insider Chris Wilks acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of £11,000 ($14,469.88).

Kromek Group Company Profile (LON:KMK)

Kromek Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells radiation detection products for applications in the medical, nuclear, and security screening markets worldwide. Its solutions provide high resolution information on material composition and structure to enable the identification of cancerous tissues and hazardous materials, as well as for the analysis of radioactive materials.

