Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Acquired by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KHC. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 57.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KHC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Barclays set a $32.00 price objective on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group cut Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.55.

Shares of KHC opened at $29.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.57. Kraft Heinz Co has a 1-year low of $24.86 and a 1-year high of $48.66. The stock has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.