KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.00

KP Tissue Inc (TSE:KPT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$11.00 and last traded at C$10.84, with a volume of 20768 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$10.65.

KPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on KP Tissue from C$11.75 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on KP Tissue from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KP Tissue in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on KP Tissue from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on KP Tissue from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $102.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.33.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$369.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$369.70 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KP Tissue Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KP Tissue (TSE:KPT)

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Products, Away-From-Home, and Other. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and paper towels and napkins, as well as disposable wiping products and washroom dispensing systems.

