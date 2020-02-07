Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 51,310 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 85.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,050 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 51,310 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in General Motors were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

GM stock opened at $34.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.38. General Motors has a 12 month low of $32.97 and a 12 month high of $41.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.76 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 31.54%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark began coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America set a $55.00 price objective on General Motors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. General Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.31.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

