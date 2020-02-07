Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Purchases 7,500 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.08% of Federal Signal worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Federal Signal by 197.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 32,705 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Federal Signal by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 35,629 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Federal Signal during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,992,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Federal Signal during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,153,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Federal Signal during the 3rd quarter valued at $638,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

In other news, Director Dennis J. Martin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $1,343,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 166,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,591,674.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSS opened at $33.19 on Friday. Federal Signal Co. has a 12 month low of $20.91 and a 12 month high of $35.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.57.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FSS. Zacks Investment Research cut Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine cut Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

Featured Article: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.