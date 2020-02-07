Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Cuts Stock Holdings in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its position in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,070 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Mylan were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MYL. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Mylan by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Mylan by 0.5% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 124,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Mylan by 0.6% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 103,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mylan by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 33,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mylan by 6.3% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cfra raised Mylan to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Leerink Swann cut Mylan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Mylan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mylan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.92.

Shares of Mylan stock opened at $22.85 on Friday. Mylan NV has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $32.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 253.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.99 and a 200-day moving average of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. Mylan had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mylan NV will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

