Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Cuts Position in FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its holdings in FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in FirstService were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSV. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of FirstService by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 9,833 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in FirstService during the fourth quarter worth $332,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FirstService by 0.4% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 689,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in FirstService by 12.0% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in FirstService by 288.2% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 93,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,560,000 after purchasing an additional 69,198 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FSV shares. TD Securities raised their price target on FirstService from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of FirstService from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of FirstService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.80.

FirstService stock opened at $111.36 on Friday. FirstService Corp has a fifty-two week low of $83.00 and a fifty-two week high of $112.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $675.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.41 million. FirstService had a positive return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FirstService Corp will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. FirstService’s payout ratio is presently -9.22%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

