Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Buys 7,423 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 42.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,940 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,423 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,166,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $13,748,022,000 after acquiring an additional 8,635,296 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $169,146,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Comcast by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,191,720 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $594,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,859 shares during the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 3,054,871 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $137,714,000 after buying an additional 1,165,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,760,766 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $214,430,000 after buying an additional 1,099,116 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim set a $57.00 price objective on Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.08.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock opened at $44.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.75 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The stock has a market cap of $202.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.02 and its 200 day moving average is $44.61.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 26.84%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.