Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Acquires 5,375 Shares of Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 63.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Bunge were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jolley Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 9,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in Bunge by 1.7% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Bunge by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bunge by 88.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC grew its stake in Bunge by 0.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 75,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BG. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunge in a research note on Monday, November 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Bunge from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bunge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

NYSE:BG opened at $53.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Bunge Ltd has a 12 month low of $47.26 and a 12 month high of $59.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Bunge’s payout ratio is 73.53%.

In related news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 1,786 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $97,604.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,801.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

