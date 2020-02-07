Kogan.com (ASX:KGN) Shares Up 2%

Kogan.com Ltd (ASX:KGN)’s share price shot up 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$5.19 ($3.68) and last traded at A$5.11 ($3.62), 819,565 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$5.01 ($3.55).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $474.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is A$6.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$6.35.

Kogan.com Company Profile (ASX:KGN)

Kogan.com Limited operates as an online retailer in Australia. The company offers approximately 2,000 brands across a range of categories, including consumer electronics, appliances, homewares, hardware, toys, and others; and owns and operates 18 private label brands. It also provides pre-paid mobile phone plans online; directly sourced holiday packages and travel bookings; and hotel bookings through hotels.kogan.com, as well as cruises through cruises.kogan.com.

