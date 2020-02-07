Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC Sells 4,734 Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,706 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,734 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $17,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.52.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 33,423 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.76, for a total value of $4,403,814.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,291.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 7,301 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $985,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $729,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 77,676 shares of company stock worth $10,741,204 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

FIS stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $146.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,795,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a twelve month low of $104.73 and a twelve month high of $150.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.09, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.63.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is currently 26.77%.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

