Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC Sells 300 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $5,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 1,256.6% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 314,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,825,000 after purchasing an additional 291,269 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 569,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,801,000 after buying an additional 289,643 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $34,649,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,240,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $697,460,000 after buying an additional 232,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $28,321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock traded down $1.13 on Friday, hitting $170.86. 45,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,261,326. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.93. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $101.11 and a one year high of $175.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $729.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.99 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

In other Kansas City Southern news, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 4,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.46, for a total transaction of $674,681.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,633,182.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey M. Songer sold 6,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $973,652.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,935.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,478 shares of company stock valued at $6,091,273 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

KSU has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective (up previously from $172.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.71.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

