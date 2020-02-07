Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC Sells 1,190 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC cut its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,503,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 119,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,138,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PM. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.54.

NYSE:PM traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.20. 237,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,501,946. The stock has a market cap of $130.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.02. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.27 and a twelve month high of $92.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.10 and a 200 day moving average of $81.86.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 82.33% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 91.76%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.