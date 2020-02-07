Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,342,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,013 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $45,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHF. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 33,233.3% in the 3rd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 21,175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $57,000.

Shares of SCHF stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.45. The stock had a trading volume of 84,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,860,135. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $29.85 and a 12-month high of $34.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.46.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

