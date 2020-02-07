Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,263 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $12,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,994,496 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,879,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103,095 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 19.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,235,338 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $469,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,667 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 29.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,307,846 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $245,461,000 after purchasing an additional 968,802 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.9% in the third quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 3,011,777 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $171,611,000 after purchasing an additional 271,368 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 25.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,875,073 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $163,822,000 after purchasing an additional 579,488 shares during the period. 71.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. MKM Partners assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.67.

In other ConocoPhillips news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the transaction, the president now owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,935.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.94. 3,267,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,291,562. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.61. The company has a market cap of $64.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $50.13 and a 1-year high of $71.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 19.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy producer to buy up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.