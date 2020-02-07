Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC Has $988,000 Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 72,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 23,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total value of $382,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,565,894.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $9,157,014.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,620,069.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,135 shares of company stock worth $11,883,906. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.07.

NYSE NEE traded up $1.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $269.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,090,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,611. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $251.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.12. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $177.88 and a 1-year high of $270.66.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

