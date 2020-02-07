Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC Has $31.23 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,673 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 1.6% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $31,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,715 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,188,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TMO traded down $5.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $326.41. The stock had a trading volume of 989,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,990. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $240.90 and a one year high of $342.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $133.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $328.67 and its 200-day moving average is $301.87.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

TMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $319.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.20.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

See Also: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.