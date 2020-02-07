Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC Grows Stock Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,762 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 94,700.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 94,800 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,251,000 after acquiring an additional 94,700 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 124,767 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 11.7% in the third quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 35,501 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 105.7% in the third quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 4,755 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $989,443.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,846,039.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $10,248,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,808,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,596,128.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,300 shares of company stock valued at $21,090,243. Corporate insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.51.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.52. 171,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,592,401. The stock has a market cap of $331.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.48. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $95.00 and a 12-month high of $125.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $126.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.08 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

