Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAR. SOL Capital Management CO bought a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 157,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 32.7% during the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,028,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,071,000 after buying an additional 253,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Avis Budget Group during the third quarter valued at about $595,000. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Shon Larry D. De sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,928,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised Avis Budget Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avis Budget Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CAR opened at $34.56 on Friday. Avis Budget Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.86 and a 12 month high of $37.27. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.53.

Avis Budget Group Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

