Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 187.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 1,524.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

In related news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 25,503 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,198,641.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 203,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,579,352. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John P. Stott sold 2,500 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $106,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,694.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,676 shares of company stock worth $1,612,249. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Archer Daniels Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.63.

Shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock opened at $45.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.93. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 52-week low of $36.45 and a 52-week high of $47.20. The firm has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.63. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Archer Daniels Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Archer Daniels Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.21%.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.