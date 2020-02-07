Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the third quarter valued at $14,672,000. Courier Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitnell & Co. grew its position in shares of Allstate by 102.9% in the third quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 2,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. 76.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ALL opened at $123.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.81. Allstate Corp has a 52-week low of $91.12 and a 52-week high of $125.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.19 and a 200 day moving average of $108.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.27 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Allstate Corp will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allstate news, insider Croker Trevor acquired 44,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.22 per share, with a total value of $1,539,044.50. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. ValuEngine cut Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Cfra lifted their price target on Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Allstate from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.92.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

