Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $416,000 Position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 55.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Mathes Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J M Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at $2,389,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J M Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at $453,000. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SJM shares. TheStreet raised J M Smucker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on J M Smucker in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded J M Smucker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on J M Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.60.

Shares of SJM opened at $107.77 on Friday. J M Smucker Co has a 52 week low of $99.54 and a 52 week high of $128.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.70 and a 200-day moving average of $107.23.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.13. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. J M Smucker’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that J M Smucker Co will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is 42.46%.

In related news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,796,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total value of $113,006.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,267.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

