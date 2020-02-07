Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 16,795 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH (NYSE:FIF)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH (NYSE:FIF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH during the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 153,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 83,600 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 152,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 52,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 9,380 shares during the period.

Get 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH alerts:

Shares of 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH stock opened at $16.80 on Friday. 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH has a one year low of $14.87 and a one year high of $17.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.91 and its 200 day moving average is $16.08.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%.

1ST TR ENERGY I/SH Company Profile

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.