KickCoin Price Reaches $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (KICK)

KickCoin (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 7th. One KickCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, HitBTC, Gate.io and Bibox. KickCoin has a market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $62,317.00 worth of KickCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, KickCoin has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.51 or 0.02987401 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010265 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00221909 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00032515 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00131612 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000070 BTC.

KickCoin Profile

KickCoin’s genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickCoin’s total supply is 1,690,795,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,641,170,126 tokens. The official message board for KickCoin is medium.com/@kickico . The Reddit community for KickCoin is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KickCoin’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . KickCoin’s official website is www.kickico.com

Buying and Selling KickCoin

KickCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bibox, Kucoin, IDEX, Bancor Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, CoinBene, Exmo, YoBit and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

