Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 328.4% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 165.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 69.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 32.1% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KEYS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.45.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 7,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $817,902.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,016,669.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP John C. Skinner sold 8,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total transaction of $859,096.59. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,788 shares in the company, valued at $2,763,717.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 158,829 shares of company stock worth $16,513,651 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $96.49 on Friday. Keysight Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $71.03 and a twelve month high of $110.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.81.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.