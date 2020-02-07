KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Insider Kevin Thomas Ryan Sells 768 Shares

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) insider Kevin Thomas Ryan sold 768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total value of $15,267.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,719,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $19.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.39. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $14.82 and a 52-week high of $20.52. The firm has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 22.06%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

KEY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.